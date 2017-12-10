10 Scholars bound for Japan

Ten students from various towns and cities in Negros Occidental have been chosen to study at Miyakonojo Higashi High School in Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan next year.

The three-year scholarship grant is made possible by the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by Governor Alfredo Marañon Jr. with the school during his trip to Japan last June.

The students, who are leaving in March, met with the governor on Wednesday to showcase their newly-acquired skills in basic Japanese language and culture.

The fellowship lunch, also attended by the parents of the students, was held at the Organization for Industrial Spiritual and Cultural Advancement (OISCA) Training Center in Bago City.

Marañon lauded the students who introduced themselves and conversed in Japanese as he challenged them to perform well in their studies in their host country.

The students attended a week-long Japanese language and culture live-in training at the OISCA Training Center preparation for their departure.

Earlier this month, they obtained their passports from the Department of Foreign Affairs Regional Consular Office in Bacolod City.

The MOU signed by Marañon with Miyakonojo Higashi High School stated that the school management and the Provincial Government share the same vision of providing educational opportunities to motivated and deserving Negrense high school students who aspire to study in Japan.

The Provincial Government is tasked to screen, select, recommend qualified students and provide financial support for their other expenses while the school is assigned to shoulder the full tuition, provide three-year full accommodation, ensure the scholars’ safety and security, and provide opportunity for further study after graduation.