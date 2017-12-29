330 CAFGUs now ready against NPA terrorists

330 Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliary have graduated from Basic Military Training (BMT) on December 27 at Headquarters 1002nd Brigade, Camp BGen Agaab, Malungon, Sarangani, the 10th Infantry Division of Philippine Army said.

“Part of the training module is Weapons training, to equip the trainees with basic knowledge and skills in operation and maintenance of armaments to be used during security operations,” the 10th Infantry Division said.

It added that subjects on Civil-Military Operations were also taught during the training to include the very foundation and methods of Community Support Program (CSP).

“They have also undergone lectures, with emphasis, on respect of Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law and Rule of Law,” 10th Infantry Division noted.

“They are the Communities’ first line of defense. Educating and Training them with the basics of home defense strategies is very important specially that we are still facing different security challenges. One of their roles is to protect their communities from armed NPA terrorists,” 1002nd Infantry Brigade commanding officer Colonel Roberto Ancan said.

“May their sense of patriotism be an example not only to the tribe where they belong but also to the communities where they will also serve as ‘defenders.’ These CAAs will be part in spearheading our CSP and anti and counter terrorism efforts. Their mandate is also to protect the people and secure their communities,” 10th Infantry Division commanding general Major General Noel S. Clement said.