Air Force assets non-stop in bringing home soldiers for holidays

Philippine Air Force (PAF) 220th Airlift Wing (220AW) has been working round-the-clock to bring home men and women of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) this holiday season.

Among the air assets utilized for this effort were 3 C-130 military transport aircraft, 2 C-295 medium military transport aircraft, 2 F-27 aircraft, and 3 N-22 Nomad aircraft.

“The AFP through the Philippine Air Force has a long-standing reputation for watching out for its own, and providing excellent assistance to the needs of families in a wide variety of variable situations,” 220AW said.

“One of these is providing free rides to our personnel during holiday vacations considering the hefty and expensive air fares during these times,” it added.

220AW said from December 21 to 26, a total of more than 2,500 military personnel and 1,310 civilians were ferried to various destinations in the country without any untoward incidents.

“Bear in mind that our love for others is the best gift we can give on Christmas. And we need not go far to spread happiness at this time…ako man ay saksi sa inyong pagpupunyagi na maisakatuparan ang ating trabaho,” 220AW commander Brigadier General Stephen P. Parreño told the men and women of 220AW.