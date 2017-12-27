Air Force welcomes 3rd female C-130 Pilot-in-Command

Philippine Air Force (PAF) Captain Reyna Ventura was welcomed by 220th Airlift Wing (220AW) as its third female C-130 Pilot-in-Command last December 17, 2017.

220AW said this is after “weeks of rigorous and demanding pilot training.”

“Her milestone is another reason for the 220th Airlift Wing to celebrate as it meant to increase the pool of qualified aircrew and continue to maintain the Wing’s long term readiness sustainability in the future,” 220AW said.

“It was indeed a great experience not may females can say they have had…the Wing through the thrust of the present leadership is putting the best crew that we can put together…nothing other than qualification, experience, and ability were considered,” Captain Ventura said.

She was one of the PAF pilots who led sorties to fly Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) soldiers back home for holidays.

“I would tell any person regardless of sex that flying is an attainable goal for anyone who wants to work for it. As they say, you are only limited in what you can do by what you can dream,” she said.