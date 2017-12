The Australian government has confirmed on Monday it will back a bid from Queensland State to develop a USD38.30-million facility that will supply the country’s defense force with drones and robotics.

Queensland Innovation Minister Kate Jones said the Defense Cooperative Research Center (CRC) was a vote of confidence in the state’s world-leading innovation and technology capability.

“This center will draw together industry, researchers and local businesses to work with Defence to develop new technologies for drones and other unmanned vehicles,” Jones said.

“This will develop critical mass in key technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous vehicles and will position Queensland as a global leader in these areas.”

To be built in a remote section of Central Queensland, an important feature of the proposal was the state’s ability to develop sites for testing and trials.

“We will invest in test facilities,” Queensland Development Minister Cameron Dick said.

“Including large drone zones in regional Queensland, both aerial and marine, as part of the CRC.”

It’s also believed the new facility will expand further to not only supply, army, airf0ce and navy demand but also support research and technology projects in areas such as agriculture and environment research. PNA/Xinhua