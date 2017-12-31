Bato targets zero casualty on New Year revelry

With New Year’s Eve revelries just a few hours away, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Sunday urged policemen to ensure a casualty-free New Year celebration.

“I am appealing to your sense of urgency. Let us make this New Year’s celebration the safest ever for everyone by achieving ZERO (0) death & the lowest number of injuries. Please continue pressing on your subordinate commanders to perform best,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa reminded his men that the number casualties in an area is “reflective on the kind of leadership being exercised by a police commander.”

He also thanked all police officers for their commitment throughout the year.

“Happy New Year and thank you for rowing the boat that I captain in the same direction and with unfaltering intensity through the storms of 2017,” he added.