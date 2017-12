President Rodrigo Duterte led the commissioning of two Philippine-made Multi-mission Offshore Vessels (MMOV) BRP Lapu-Lapu (MMOV 5001) and BRP Francisco Dagohoy (MMOV 5002) on December 21 at Sasa, Davao City.

These vessels were commissioned to combat illegal fishing and immediately respond to disasters under Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR).

Vessels’ design was created by Incat Crowther, a reputable ship designer based in the United States – but the vessels were built at Josefa Slipways, a medium category local shipyard in Navotas City.

Construction started in January 2016 and launching was conducted August 2017.

“Our activities today are proof of the government’s resolve to empower and protect our country’s farmers and fisherfolk,” President Duterte said.

“The commissioning of the BRP Lapu-Lapu and BRP Francisco Dagohoy will strengthen the government’s programs against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing,” he added.