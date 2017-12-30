Entry of third telco player in PH

To further improve the state of internet in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has invited China to facilitate the entry of a third major telco player to provide competition to both Globe and Smart in providing internet services. The Chinese government has selected China Telecom to venture into the local telco industry.

Duterte has ordered the DICT and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to ensure the entry of the Chinese telco firm by the first quarter of next year.

Both government agencies were directed to approve all applications and licenses within seven days upon submission of requirements and consider them as approved if these were not acted upon within seven days.

The President has likewise warned the judiciary not to interfere in the process of setting up the third telco player.

“That’s how serious the President is on the entry of a third telecoms player. It is being rushed because we need desperately to have better telecoms in this country,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The DICT urged telecommunications companies interested to become the third major player in the industry to invest in the installation of fixed lines to further improve internet service in the country.

The Philippines needs at least 67,000 cell sites to provide additional radio frequencies that are vital in the transmission of data, enable phone calls, send and receive text messages, and browse the internet on mobile phones.

“The main reason why we have one of the slowest and expensive internet access in the region is that most of us, if not all, connect to the internet via Globe and Smart mobile networks. But they have only 20,000 cell sites, such that around more than 5,000 subscribers share a tower when the more ideal ratio should be one tower per 1,000 subscribers. We need at least 67,000 cell sites to just compare with Vietnam,” DICT officer in charge, Undersecretary Eliseo Rio, Jr. said.

The DICT official explained that having more access to fixed lines would decongest the mobile networks of both telco players improving their services.

Any prospective third telco player could also become a common tower provider of telcos that may be leased by Globe and Smart to increase their services to their subscribers in more areas nationwide.

The DICT and the NTC are preparing the guidelines for the assignment of frequencies to a third telco player.

Both agencies will ensure that the frequencies will be allocated to an organization “with the financial and technical clout to really be able to compete and not merely be gobbled up by the duopoly”.

“In fact, we will put that as a condition for granting frequencies, that they will be returned to the government, if and when the organization is bought or merges with Globe or PLDT/Smart,” said Rio.

The Palace said that China Telecom needs to partner with a local telco firm to comply with the Philippine Constitution that sets a 40-percent cap on foreign ownership on certain sectors, including telecommunications.