The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) for the acquisition of 16 brand new combat utility helicopters (CUHs) for Philippine Air Force (PAF).

SARO-BMB-D-17-0025076 approved December 20, 2017 for the said acquisition has an amount of PHP12,073,122,578.00.

“Release of funds to cover the acquisition of 16 units of Combat Utility Helicopters (CUHs) under the Revised AFP Modernization Program (RAFPMP),” the DBM said in SARO’s purpose.

“The helicopter to be acquired are additional Bell 412 helicopters although the exact variant (EP or EPI) is still to be determined,” MaxDefense Philippines said in its social networking page.

MaxDefense said the mode of procurement will be government-to-government transaction between Philippines and Canada through the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC).

MaxDefense also said that according to its sources “Bell and CCC could deliver the first batch probably before the end of 2018, if a contract can be signed and Notice to Proceed provided by January-February 2018.”

The most recent acquisition of Bell 412EP helicopters for PAF from Bell Helicopter Textron Canada was in 2014. Mode of procurement was also via government-to-government negotiation through CCC. Eight helicopters were delivered and accepted mid-2015.