Japan PM condoles with PH over ‘Vinta’, Davao mall fire

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Monday night said Japan stands ready to provide assistance to the Philippine government over casualties and damages caused by Typhoon Vinta (internaitonal name Tembin) that raked southern part of the country last week.

On behalf of the Japanese government, Abe extended his “heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families,” expressing his sympathy to those who were affected.

Having shared experiences on devastating calamities, the Japanese leader said they are in solidarity with the Filipinos as a nation who “fully understand the hardship caused by the severe damage of typhoons.”

“Japan is ready to provide assistance needed by your country including provision of emergency relief goods to the maximum extent possible and sincerely pray that the affected areas will recover as quickly as possible,” he said.

Typhoon Vinta wreak havoc in Mindanao last week and crossed several provinces causing landslides, which rendered roads impassable. More than a hundred was recorded dead and more still missing.

The United States, AUstralia, Canada, the United Nations and the European Union already extended sympathies to the victims. For its part, UN and the EU also expressed readiness to support in humanitarian needs.

Meanwhile, on the Davao fire incident which claimed 37 lives, Abe also conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

On Saturday, a blaze started at the 4-story NCCC Mall and continued to rage until Sunday morning.

Authorities on Christmas eve retrieved one body, and were only able to recover the remaining 36 from the building on Monday.