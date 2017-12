“China Telecom: the heck of a choice between duopoly and national security. One is doom; the other, doomier. Isn’t there a third alternative?” Senator Panfilo Lacson said in his Twitter account.

This is after Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. said during the December 19 press briefing that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the fast-racking of the entry of a third telecommunications company in the Philippines which could be Chinese telecommunications company China Telecom.

“The President has instructed DICT and the National Telecoms Commission to ensure that the third telecom provider will be up and about by the first quarter of 2018, the first three months of 2018,” Roque said.

“The NTC and DICT were tasked to approve all applications and licenses within seven days only upon complete submission of requirements. And that if it is not approved within seven days, it is deemed approved,” Roque added.

He added that the entry of third telco player should observe constitutional restrictions on foreign investments. “I think the scheme that they agreed upon is, while China Telecoms will have 40 percent, there will be a consortium of Filipino companies that will own 60 percent,” he said.