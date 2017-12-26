Paolo Duterte resigns as vice mayor

Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte tendered his resignation as vice mayor of the city during the City Council’s special session Monday, December 25. In a short but emotional speech, Vice Mayor Duterte said his decision to resign was due to the numerous issues thrown against him and his family.

The vice mayor cited the issue on the Bureau of Customs as one, and the very public spat he had recently with his daughter from his first wife.

Isabelle Duterte and the vice mayor recently had a public quarrel when the latter berated his daughter in his official Facebook page after Isabelle accused him of hurting somebody.

“When I was growing up my parents never failed to remind me of the value of the time honored principle of delicadeza and this is one of those instances in my life that I need to protect my honor and that of my children,” the Vice mayor said in his statement.

After declaring his resignation, Vice Mayor Duterte readily left the session hall with his sister, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, rushing after him.

The siblings later met at the office of the vice mayor and had a close-door meeting.

For her part, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said that she would support whatever decisions her brother makes.

She said that based on the law of succession, Councilor Bernard Al-ag will now assume the vice mayoral post while all of Vice Mayor Duterte’s staff will be transferred to the Office of the City Mayor.