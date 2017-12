In the proposed law, Senate Bill No. 1607, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Reservists who will render military service for the country will be given job security whether they working in private or government institutions.

The bill was introduced by Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam ” A. Aquino IV.

“Reservists who perform military service are entitled to their original position, or when not practicable to a substantially equivalent position, without loss of seniority rights and diminution of their pay,” says in the proposed Reservist Employment Rights Act.

“An employer whose reservist employee is called to military service may hire another employee as substitute during the period of the military service of the reservist employee,” says in the proposed law. “The employment of the substitute employee shall be deemed terminated upon the reinstatement of the reservist employee. The employer may, however, consider the substitute employee for another position, if practicable.”

“This is one of the ways we show our gratitude for the service you provide,” Senato Bam Aquino said to member of the AFP during the hearing of the Subcommittee for Labor and Employment on the said proposed law.

He added that “with this bill, we hope that the Category One types, ages 18-35 years old, who are most needed will be more encouraged to sign up and be active.”