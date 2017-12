With President Rodrigo Duterte declaring a unilateral Christmas truce against the New People’s Army (NPA), the Department of National Defense urged all military to be vigilant and mindful of their safety during the ceasefire.

“We also direct our Defenders to maintain their vigilance and be mindful of their safety in their areas of responsibility during the ceasefire,” DND public affairs office chief Arsenio Andolong said Thursday.

In line with Duterte’s order, the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be implementing a unilateral ceasefire which will start 6 p.m. of Dec. 23 to 6 p.m. of Dec. 26 and 6 p.m. Dec. 30 up to 6 p.m. this coming Jan. 2.

“We urge those who are waging war against our sovereign government and inflicting harm on the Filipino people to spend this period in reflection and seriously reconsider returning to the fold of law,” Andolong added.

Also, the DND public affairs office chief is encouraging all citizens to cooperate and stand with government troops who are ensuring peace and security in the entire country.