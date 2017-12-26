UN ready to support PH in wake of Typhoon ‘Vinta’

Offering sympathies to the victims of Tropical Storm “Vinta” (internationally known as Tembin), the United Nations has expressed readiness to extend support to Philippines’ humanitarian response to the badly-hit regions.

On Christmas Eve, Ola Almgren, UN resident coordinator said the preparation and response efforts of the Philippine government are “acknowledged,” and as in the past, UN “remains ready to render support in response to humanitarian need.”

The statement comes after Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday offered his sympathies to the families and victims of the calamity.

“[Secretary-General Guterres] salutes the efforts of the national rescue and recovery teams as well as volunteers who are operating under difficult conditions,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

“The UN stands ready to support the local and national authorities, in addition to the support already being provided by humanitarian partners.”