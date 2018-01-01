Air Force prepares assets for first 2018 sorties

Philippine Air Force 220th Airlift Wing (220AW) has prepared its air assets to provide operational and airworthy aircraft for the post-new year sorties. Among the air assets of 220AW are C-130 military transport aircraft, C-295 medium military transport aircraft, F-27 aircraft, and N-22 Nomad aircraft.

“Heavy airlift sorties are expected for the return flights of those who went on New Year’s break and other airlift requirements of Higher headquarters and Unified Commands,” the 220AW said.

It added that aircraft maintenance activities are one of the most challenging environment to work because maintenance activities have to be carried on time and precise to keep the aircraft in the air.

“Adding to that complexity are the often vast amounts of data and procedures that need to be managed and to assure in-time compliance in the day to day pressure of keeping the fleet flying, safely and on time,” it added.

“Maintaining these multi-engine aircraft is kept in compliance with all the operational and maintenance tasks, only to ensure continuous airworthiness,” 220AW commander Brigadier General Stephen P. Parreño said.