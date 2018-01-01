Assault boats manned by Special Forces deployed in Davao City

The Special Forces Regiment Airborne (SFRA) of Philippine Army Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has turned over two assault boats to Eastern Mindanao Command (EMC) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The turn over was conducted in a ceremony on December 26 at Naval Station Felix Apolinario, Panacan, Davao City.

SFRA commander Brigadier General Ramiro Manuel A. Rey led the turn over to EMC commander Lieutenant General Benjamin R. Madrigal Jr..

These assault boats equipped for anti-terrorist missions will be manned by Special Forces Riverine troopers is being deployed to Joint Task Force Haribon with jurisdiction of Mega Davao.

“In his acceptance remarks, Lt. Gen. Madrigal gave thanks to the AFP Leadership for attending to the need of the Command,” EMC said.

“Further, he recognized the assault boat as an added capability in securing the municipal waters in the area of responsibility, particularly Davao Gulf, to preempt terrorists, piracy and other security threats that are using the sea lanes,” EMC added.