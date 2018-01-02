Navy receiving missile system, anti-submarine helicopter in 2018

Two more platforms which will help boost the Philippine Navy (PN)’s capabilities to defend the country’s vast maritime domains are expected to be delivered this 2018. This was bared by Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong when sought for an update on other deliverable items for the PN this year.

First among the deliverables is the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd’s Spike ER (extended range) missile systems which will be fitted on three of the Navy’s brand-new multi-purpose assault craft (MPAC) which was activated last May 22.

The weapons are on anti-ship mode meaning it can engage surface vessel targets and is capable of penetrating 1,000 mm (39 inches) of rolled homogeneous armor and has a maximum range of five miles.

And while not giving the exact dates for the delivery of the missiles and its platforms for security purpose, Andolong said the weapons would be delivered to the country “very early in the first quarter of the year.”

The missiles and launchers were supposed to be delivered by December but this did not materialize due to some transportation issues.

Second on the deliverables for the PN are two brand-new AgustaWestland AW-159 “Wildcat” anti-submarine helicopters which are expected to arrive the last quarter of 2018 and early 2019, Andolong added.

He did not further elaborate on what weapons and surveillance systems the AW-159s would be carrying for security reasons.

The above-mentioned helicopters will be based on the two frigates on order from Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The AW-159 (previously called the Future Lynx and Lynx Wildcat) is an improved version of the Westland Super Lynx military helicopter.

It has a crew of two, has a maximum speed of 291 km/h (181 mph), range of 777 km (483 miles), ferry range of 963 km (598 miles) and an endurance of one and a-half hours (fours hours and 30 minutes if fitted with an auxiliary fuel tank).