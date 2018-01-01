Philippines constructing first subway line in 2018

The Philippines will be implementing its first subway project in 2018, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said on December 31 in an interview with Fernan Gulapa of Super Radyo dzBB.

“2018 po iyong schedule na simula ng first phase ng underground or subway project dito po sa Metro Manila,” Andanar said.

The subway line Manila Subway Project (MMSP) – Phase 1, Quezon City to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), was approved by National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Board in September 2017.

He added that in line with the establishment of Philippines’ first subway and construction of other railways throughout the country, a railway institute will be created.

He said the railway institute will provide training for builders and those who will maintain the rail lines.

“So it is a must na mayroon railway institute at kasama iyan sa mga kasunduan ng Pilipinas at ng Japan para po ma-maintain ng maayos,” he said.

Philippine transport officials have been meeting with Japanese officials here in the country and in Japan.