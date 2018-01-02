Scout Rangers receive Kalashnikov rifles

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana visited the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSSR)on December 28, 2017.

FSSR is a Philippine Army Special Operations Command unit specializing in anti-guerrilla jungle warfare, raids, ambushes, close quarters combat, urban warfare and sabotage.

During his visit, Secretary Lorenzana handed over Kalashnikov rifles (AK) to the said unit.

In October 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte personally accepted 5000 units of Kalashnikov rifles from the Russian government.

The Russian government also turned over one million units of cartridges with steel core bullets for said rifles.

5,000 units of steel helmets and 20 units of Ural-4320 multi-purpose trucks from the Russian government were also turned over.