Air Force earmarks P15-M fund for FA-50PH jet spare parts

MANILA — The Philippine Air Force (PAF), through its Bids and Awards Committee, is allocating the sum of PHP15,289,000 for the acquisition of spares and components needed for the maintenance of its Mach 1.5 capable FA-50PH “Fighting Eagle” jet aircraft.
The submission and opening of bids is scheduled on March 13, 9 a.m. at the PAF Procurement Center Conference Room, Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.
“All particulars relative to Eligibility Statement and Screening, Bid Security, Performance Security, Pre-Bidding Conference/s, Evaluation of Bids, Post-Qualification and Award of Contract shall be governed by the pertinent provisions of RA 9184 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR),” PAF BAC chair Brig. Gen. Erickson Gloria said in a post at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System website.
The Mach 1.5 capable FA-50PHs were blooded or used in combat during the five-month battle to retake Marawi City from the clutches of the ISIS-inspired Maute group.
The PAF has around 12 units of these jet aircraft which was acquired for around PHP18.9 billion from Korea Aerospace Industries.
Deliveries commenced on December 2015 and were completed on May 2017. (PNA)
AFP to acquire P23.7-M worth of FA-50PH spares, component for unscheduled maintenance
