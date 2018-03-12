Air Force looking for Sikorsky S-76A heli parts worth P9.5-M

MANILA — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is setting aside PHP9.5 million for the acquisition of spare parts and services needed for the maintenance of one of its Sikorsky S-76A search-and-rescue utility helicopters.
In the bid bulletin posted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System, bid opening and submission is slated Tuesday, 9 a.m. at the PAF Procurement Center Conference Room, Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.
“All particulars relative to Eligibility Statement and Screening, Bid Security, Performance Security, Pre-Bidding Conference/s, Evaluation of Bids, Post-Qualification and Award of Contract shall be governed by the pertinent provisions of RA 9184 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR),” PAF Bids and Awards Committee chair Brig. Gen. Erickson R. Gloria said in the above-mentioned bulletin.
The PAF is known to operate three to nine S-76A units. The aircraft has a crew of two and is capable of carrying 13 passengers. It is powered with two Turbomeca Arriel 2S2 turboshaft, 922 shp (688 kW) each, and has a maximum speed of 155 knots (178 mph/ 287 km/h). (PNA)
Technical Specifications
Exterior
- Exterior Height: 14 ft 6 in
- Wing Span: 44 ft 0 in
- Length: 52 ft 6 in
- External Baggage: 38 cu ft
Interior
- Cabin Height: 4 ft 5 In
- Cabin Width: 6 ft 25 In
- Cabin Length: 8 ft 75 In
- Cabin Volume: 205 cu ft
- Door Height: 4 ft 33 In
- Door Width: 3 ft 13 In
Occupancy
- Crew: 2
- Passengers: 6
Operating Weights
- Max T/O Weight: 10500 Lb
- Operating Weight: 7879 Lb
- Empty Weight: 7132 Lb
- Fuel Capacity: 1883 Lb
- Payload W/Full Fuel: 738 Lb
- Max Payload: 2621 Lb
Range
- VFR Normal Range: 380 nm
- VFR Max Range: 404 nm
- Service Ceiling: 15000 ft
Performance
- Rate of Climb: 1350 fpm
- Climb Rate One Engine Inop: 240 fpm
- Max Speed: 155 kts
- Normal Cruise: 145 kts
- Economy Cruise: 135 kts
- Cost per Hour: $ 1,923.34
Power Plant
- Engines: 2
- Engine Mfg: Rolls Royce
- Engine Model: 250-C30S
Philippine Air Force Resumes the Sanay Sibat Exercise After a long absence, the Philippine Air Force resumes the Sanay Sibat Exercise, an Air Defense Exercise involving our FA-50PH and S-211 … [Read More...]
