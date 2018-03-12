Air Force looking for Sikorsky S-76A heli parts worth P9.5-M

26 SHARES 125 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is setting aside PHP9.5 million for the acquisition of spare parts and services needed for the maintenance of one of its Sikorsky S-76A search-and-rescue utility helicopters.

In the bid bulletin posted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System, bid opening and submission is slated Tuesday, 9 a.m. at the PAF Procurement Center Conference Room, Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.

“All particulars relative to Eligibility Statement and Screening, Bid Security, Performance Security, Pre-Bidding Conference/s, Evaluation of Bids, Post-Qualification and Award of Contract shall be governed by the pertinent provisions of RA 9184 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR),” PAF Bids and Awards Committee chair Brig. Gen. Erickson R. Gloria said in the above-mentioned bulletin.

The PAF is known to operate three to nine S-76A units. The aircraft has a crew of two and is capable of carrying 13 passengers. It is powered with two Turbomeca Arriel 2S2 turboshaft, 922 shp (688 kW) each, and has a maximum speed of 155 knots (178 mph/ 287 km/h). (PNA)

Technical Specifications Exterior Exterior Height: 14 ft 6 in

Wing Span: 44 ft 0 in

Length: 52 ft 6 in

External Baggage: 38 cu ft Interior Cabin Height: 4 ft 5 In

Cabin Width: 6 ft 25 In

Cabin Length: 8 ft 75 In

Cabin Volume: 205 cu ft

Door Height: 4 ft 33 In

Door Width: 3 ft 13 In Occupancy Crew: 2

Passengers: 6 Operating Weights Max T/O Weight: 10500 Lb

Operating Weight: 7879 Lb

Empty Weight: 7132 Lb

Fuel Capacity: 1883 Lb

Payload W/Full Fuel: 738 Lb

Max Payload: 2621 Lb

Range VFR Normal Range: 380 nm

VFR Max Range: 404 nm

Service Ceiling: 15000 ft Performance Rate of Climb: 1350 fpm

Climb Rate One Engine Inop: 240 fpm

Max Speed: 155 kts

Normal Cruise: 145 kts

Economy Cruise: 135 kts

Cost per Hour: $ 1,923.34 Power Plant Engines: 2

Engine Mfg: Rolls Royce

Engine Model: 250-C30S