Here are the bidders for the ongoing SOBE for the Rebidding of the Supply and Delivery of Force Protection Equipment project for the Department of National Defense, involving 37,774 units of Body Armor for the Philippine Army:

1. Multi-System Construction and Development Corp. (Philippines) / China Xinxing Import and Export Co. Ltd.- was disqualified for leaving a blank in the technical form;

2. Joint Venture of Kolonwel Trading (Philippines) and Senken Group Co. Ltd. (China) – passed. Bid amount is Php1,258,120,752.00 (Php33,333.00 per set). 6th lowest bidder.

3. Joint Venture of Yakap at Halik Multi-purpose Cooperative Quezon 2 (Philippines) and Hero Tactical Unlimited (Hong Kong) – was disqualified for non-compliance of technical specifications, no PhilGEPS, and SEC Certificate not notarized;

4. Jianxi Great Wall Protection Equipment Industry Co. Ltd. (China) – was disqualified for not having a tax clearance document;

5. Source Vagabond Systems Ltd. (Israel) – passed. Bid amount is Php1,257,630,080.00 (Php33,320.00 per set). 5th lowest bidder.

6. Joint Venture of S&S Enterprises Inc. (Philippines) and TAR Ideal Concepts Ltd. (Israel) – passed. Bid amount is Php1,200,259,200.00 (Php31,800.00 per set). 3rd lowest bidder.

7. Gecar Machine Solutions Inc. (Philippines) / Scientific and Production Enterprise TEMP-3000 (Ukraine) – was disqualified as BAC insist that PhilGEPS certificate is expired despite insistence that Ukrainian Business Licences to not expire.

8. Joint Venture of R. Espineli Trading (Philippines) and Marom Dolphin (Israel) – was disqualfied for lacking contact details on their Omnibus Sworn Statement;

9. Kyung Chang Industry Corp. (South Korea) – was disqualified for using an invalid Reciprocity Certificate;

10. Joint Venture of Triton Defense (Philippines) and Beijing Perfect Protection (China) – passed. Bid amount is Php748,086,080.00 (Php19,820.00 per set). Declared lowest bidder.

11. Mars Armor Ltd. (Bulgaria) – passed. Bid amount is Php1,264,235,280.00 (Php33,495.00 per set). 7th lowest bidder.

12. Joint Venture of Vivante Technologies Inc. (Philippines), Ron Daniell Construction Corp. (Philippines) and Lumenn Corporation (Taiwan) – was disqualified as they have no statement of all their ongoing contracts;

13. Joint Venture of Panpisco Technologies Inc. (Philippines) and Dae-Sung Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea) – passed. Bid amount is Php1,022,635,916.00 (Php27,094.00 per set). 2nd lowest bidder.

14. Joint Venture of Metro Mobilia (Philippines) and Ji Hua 3502 Career Apparel Ltd. (China) – disqualified as Financial Statement has incorrect translation of company name, and discrepancy with PhilGEPS document.

15. Kolon Global Corporation (South Korea) – passed. Bid amount is Php1,234,606,240.00 (Php32,710.00 per set). 4th lowest bidder.

With this, the lowest bidder, the Joint Venture of Triton Defense and Beijing Perfect Protection will be the first to undergo Post-Qualification Inspection. If it pass, it would be declared the winning bidder. If it fails, then it would be declared Post-Disqualified and the next lowest bidder will undergo the same process.

taken from https://www.facebook.com/Maxdefense/

