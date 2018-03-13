Boeing Insitu ScanEagle 2 UAS Photo Gallery

83 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

The Philippine Air Force acquires six ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial Vehicles from the United States through foreign military financing worth an estimated $13.76 million. Formal turnover with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Ambassador Sung Y. Kim took place at Villamor AirBase.

Another 6 systems were ordered last year, which are expected to be delivered in the near future.

