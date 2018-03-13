Boeing Insitu ScanEagle 2 UAS Photo Gallery

The Philippine Air Force acquires six ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial Vehicles from the United States through foreign military financing worth an estimated $13.76 million. Formal turnover with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Ambassador Sung Y. Kim took place at Villamor AirBase.
Another 6 systems were ordered last year, which are expected to be delivered in the near future.
