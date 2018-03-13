Confirmed: The ScanEagle UAS that the Philippine Air Force acquired is actually the newer ScanEagle 2

71 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

Thanks to one maxdefense community members, we could confirm that the ScanEagle UAS that the Philippine Air Force acquired is actually the newer ScanEagle 2 rather than the original ScanEagle UAS. Both the old and new versions are manufactured by Boeing Insitu of Bingen, Washington.

The physical difference can be seen on the nose, as seen on the photos below. The ScanEagle has a pointed nose and a camera protected by a glass-like dome, while the ScanEagle 2 has a larger bulbous head and a different mounting which could actually carry more than just its standard sensor payload and could carry heavier and more advanced sensors than the old model.

The ScanEagle 2 also has a vertical fin at the end near the propeller, while the older ScanEagle has none.

The ScanEagle 2 is said to have more endurance, and are more reliable than the old model too.

Older ScanEagle

ScanEagle 2 of the PAF

Photos credited to owners.

Image already added