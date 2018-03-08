China promises ‘corruption-free’ infrastructure aid to Philippines

MANILA – China will increase infrastructure assistance to the Philippines under “corruption-free” agreements, as ties between the two countries improved under President Rodrigo Duterte, Beijing’s envoy said Friday.
The Chinese government hopes Duterte will secure “emergency powers” to speed up his infrastructure overhaul, Ambassador Zhao Jianhua said, adding a new government would bring “uncertainty.”
Zhao said investments and loans from China in the coming years will be “even greater” than Beijing’s earlier commitment of $6 billion in soft loans and a $3-billion credit line.
“We will try to make sure these projects are going to be corruption-free,” Zhao said in a televised speech from Davao City.
Allegations of corruption scuttled previous infrastructure deals with China, including the $500-million Northrail, which will connect the capital to provinces in the north, and a $329-million national broadband network.
“There is a very strong sense of urgency. As you all know, the infrastructure projects, they cannot be done overnight,” he said.
“We must hurry. We have to get it done within the presidential term. We are quite afraid of taking up projects that go beyond the presidential term. That will mean a lot of challenges and uncertainties,” he said.
Zhao said there was a “strong possibility” that the Philippines and China will break ground on three projects, including a train line from Manila to Legazpi City.
The Philippines offered 40 projects to China, 15 for financing and 25 others for assistance with feasibility studies, he said.
LATEST STORIES
Government to buy more marine vessels for Philippine Rise research
MANILA -- Malacanang on Tuesday disclosed the government’s plan to buy more marine vessels that could be used for scientific research and exploration of natural resources in the Philippine … [Read More...]
22 cops complete US Homeland Security training
MANILA -- Twenty-two officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have completed training with the United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). In a statement Tuesday, the US Embassy … [Read More...]
Joint exploration in WPS not new: Palace
MANILA -- Malacañang on Monday stressed there is nothing new about joint exploration in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), saying other countries, including China and Vietnam, have joint ventures in the … [Read More...]
PCG conducts maritime patrols in Philippine Rise
MANILA -- The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is conducting patrols around the Philippine Rise located in the eastern part of Luzon. The operations, which aim to monitor maritime activities in the … [Read More...]
Army to recruit 6,100 troops this year
MANILA -- The Philippine Army (PA) on Monday announced that it is opening 6,100 slots in line with efforts to strengthen its field units. "The Army recently approved the opening of 3,600 annual … [Read More...]
BCDA raises record-high P8-B for military modernization
MANILA -- The state-owned Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has contributed PHP8 billion for the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) during the first two … [Read More...]