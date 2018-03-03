EU to disburse 3.8-M euros for DOH projects

9 SHARES 51 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — A high-level European Union (EU) official on Friday bared a total of 3.8 million euros will be disbursed for its ongoing health program in the Philippines, which includes a component on drug rehabilitation.

In an interview with reporters, Stefano Marservisi, director general of the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Cooperation and Development, said the fund’s release is expected within the month.

“The decision on our side may be done next week and then there are small technical time in order (for the funds) to arrive to the bank account of the government or to the treasury but it will be fast,” said Marservisi, who is in Manila for a meeting with key government officials.

He said the fund will be channeled directly to the budget of the Department of Health.

Before his press conference in Makati City, Marservisi said he had “friendly talks” on Philippine-EU relations with Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Enrique Manalo, National Economic and Development Authority chief Ernesto Pernia, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III.

He said part of the discussions was on the newly ratified Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the two parties and EU’s ongoing project in the Philippines for ‎2014-2020, amounting to 325 million euros.

“We had very friendly talks,” he said. “Focus is on two things: energy for all and Mindanao in terms of peace process, hunger, etc.”

“I think, you know, my mission to your country [had been] successful,” he said. (PNA)

