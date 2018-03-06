Every nation has right to beef up its defense capabilities

MANILA — Every nation has the right to beef or ramp up its defense spending.
This was the response of Department of National Defense (DND) spokesperson Arsenio Andolong when sought for a comment on China’s plan to boost up its defense spending this year by USD175 billion.
“Defense spending is a legitimate undertaking of any sovereign country. It is the right of all nations to strengthen their national defense capabilities within the bounds of international law,” he added.
Some nations even include defense spending in their topmost priorities, Andolong pointed out.
However, the Philippines is not among these countries as attested by the fact that the country’s defense budget is still less than 1 percent.
“In the Philippines, however, the defense budget remains at less than one percent (0.9 percent) of our gross domestic product. Needless to say, this is not enough to fund defense infrastructures and facilities. This is the reason why we are urging our legislators to increase our defense budget in order to support the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ modernization and boost our defense capability,” Andolong noted.
The DND spokesperson also stressed the need to increase the country’s defense spending in order for it to be at par with other ASEAN countries.
“Ang hinihingi ni SND (Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana) eh, i-increase, kasi ang average budget ng ating ASEAN neighbors is 1.5 percent of their gross domestic product (What SND wants is to increase it, because the average budget of our ASEAN neighbor is 1.5 percent of their gross domestic product),” Andolong noted. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
Get permission to explore Philippine Rise or risk war with PH ( Duterte )
President Rodrigo Duterte warns of war erupting should any foreign country conduct fishing or research activities in the Philippine Rise without the government’s permission. Duterte’s threat came … [Read More...]
Naval station to rise in Sulu
ZAMBOANGA CITY -- The Philippine Navy is constructing a naval station to boost the security in the province of Sulu. The naval station will soon rise in Barangay Bual, Luuk, a third class town of … [Read More...]
Philippines co-owns West Philippine Sea with China ( Duterte )
Agreeing and confirming that China is a 'co-owner of the WPS puts Philippine claims and interest in a very disadvantageous position while also emboldens China more and increase its willingness to … [Read More...]
Joint exploration with China in West Philippine Sea legal ( Palace )
Malacañang on Thursday said the possible joint exploration of natural resources with China in the West Philippine Sea is legal amid concerns that it is a violation of the Constitution. At a press … [Read More...]
2 South China Sea areas considered for joint exploration with China ( Palace )
MANILA - Malacañang on Friday said the Philippines is considering at least two areas in the South China Sea for possible joint exploration with China. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said … [Read More...]
Recto backs constitutionally-compliant joint exploration of the West Philippine Sea (WPS)
MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Friday expressed his support to proposals for the Philippines to jointly explore for natural resources in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with "China … [Read More...]