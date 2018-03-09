French frigate arriving the Philippines

46 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — A Floréal-class light surveillance frigate of the French Marine Nationale, the FNS Vendemiare (F-734), will be paying a goodwill visit to the Philippines on March 12-16, the spokesperson of the Philippine Navy (PN) said.

The French frigate will dock at Pier 15, Manila South Harbor, Capt. Lued Lincuna said in a message Friday.

FNS Vendemiare has a standard displacement of 2,600 tons and weighs 2,950 tons when fully loaded. It has a length of 93.5 meters (about 307 feet) and a beam of 14 meters (46 feet).

The French frigate has a maximum speed of 20 knots and a range of 10 nautical miles (19,000 km.), and is armed with anti-ship, anti-air missiles and guns and an anti-submarine helicopter.

Navy delegates will render a customary welcome ceremony upon the arrival of the vessel, to be followed by a port briefing on security and health aboard the French Navy ship. (PNA)

