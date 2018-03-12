French frigate in Manila for 4-day visit

119 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — The FNS Vendemiare (F-734), a Floréal-class light surveillance frigate of the French Marine Nationale, arrived in Manila South Harbor for a four-day goodwill visit to the country which started Monday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy (PN) spokesperson, said the ship was given the usual meeting point procedure off Corregidor Island and was escorted by a Filipino naval unit to her berthing area.

FNS Vendemiare’s visit is slated to end on Friday.

Lincuna said the goodwill visit will also involve series of confidence building engagements between PN and French Navy personnel such as shipboard tour, reciprocal receptions and friendly games.

Such visit is expected to further strengthen Philippines-France ties which also benefits both armed forces.

The fitting reception bestowed by PN is a manifestation of a sustained promotion of peace and stability, and enhancement of maritime cooperation through naval diplomacy and camaraderie.

After the docking, the visiting French naval personnel were given a port briefing related to security, intelligence and health aboard the FNS Vendemiare.

In line with this, the Joint Commander of the Armed Forces in French Polynesia, Rear Admiral Denis Bertrand, along with Blonce and French non-resident Defense Attaché to the Philippines, Col. Jean-Francois Schoonmann, is scheduled to have a courtesy call to PN flag-officer-in-command Rear Admiral Robert A. Empedrad at the Navy headquarters in Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

FNS Vendemiare has standard displacement of 2,600 tons and weighs 2,950 tons when fully loaded. It has length of 93.5 meters (around 307 feet) and a beam of 14 meters (46 feet).

The French frigate has a maximum speed of 20 knots and range of 10 nautical miles (19,000 km). She is armed with anti-ship, anti-air missiles and guns and equipped with an anti-submarine helicopter. (PNA)