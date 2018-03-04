Get permission to explore Philippine Rise or risk war with PH ( Duterte )

President Rodrigo Duterte warns of war erupting should any foreign country conduct fishing or research activities in the Philippine Rise without the government’s permission.
Duterte’s threat came weeks after he ordered the Philippine Navy to fire on foreign poachers found inside the country’s exclusive economic zone.
In a speech before soldiers in Marawi City, Duterte again asserted Manila’s sovereign rights over the resource-rich continental shelf.
“Dito sa eastern [part], yung Philippine Rise, atin talaga ‘yan,” he said, adding that a Philippine Marine battalion has already been deployed near the area.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines had earlier deployed a Philippine Marine battalion at Port Irene in Sta. Ana, Cagayan.
Duterte insisted that any foreign entity who wants to conduct scientific research in the Philippine Rise should first secure permission from the Philippine government.
“Sinabi ko talaga, walang mag-experiment na diyan hangga’t wala silang permiso galing sa akin,” he said.
Duterte said it would be for the AFP to recommend which foreign country may be given permission to conduct scientific research or even fishing activity in the underwater plateau off Aurora province.
“[T]he armed forces will have to recommend it. Otherwise no, I will not allow fishing, I will not, magka-giyera tayo,” he said.
In 2012, the United Nations (UN) ruled that the Philippine Rise was part of the country’s exclusive economic zone, which gave the Philippines “sovereign rights” to explore and exploit the resources in the area.
Maxdefense wrote
“There’s no one else trying to mess around in the Philippine Rise other than China. If those “war” remarks aren’t directed at China, then to whom and what are those threats for anyway? It appears to me that the preaident is creating an image that is imaginary, and making a fool out of our soldiers with nonsense and blank promises.”
LATEST STORIES
Federalism 101: Things we need to know
Federalism 101 The push for a shift to a federal form of government has been gaining steam as a possible solution to the nation's longstanding problems. President Rodrigo Duterte, who had a … [Read More...]
US attack submarine in Subic for routine visit
MANILA— The United States Embassy in Manila on Thursday announced the arrival of Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Bremerton (SSN 698) at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone for a routine port visit … [Read More...]
President Rodrigo Duterte’s war remark’ on the Philippine Rise not directed at China
MANILA -- Malacanang on Thursday clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement that incursions in the Philippine Rise would trigger war was not directed at China. “China has already … [Read More...]
Palace clarifies President Rodrigo Duterte’s West Philippine Sea ‘co-ownership’ remark
MANILA – Malacanang on Thursday clarified President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement which likened the proposed joint exploration with China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) to … [Read More...]
Japan signs 3 grants for PH medical, educational facilities
MANILA -- The Japanese government signed this week three new grant contracts focused on enhancing and building medical and educational infrastructures. The new approved contracts of the Grant … [Read More...]
AFP welcomes US tag of ISIS in PH, Maute Group as SDGTs
MANILA -- The United States decision to designate ISIS Philippines and the Maute Group as "Specially Designated Global Terrorists" (SDGTs) will greatly assist the Philippines in its ongoing … [Read More...]