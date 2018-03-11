January export receipts on forest products grow 83.2%

MANILA — The country’s export receipts on forest products grew 83.2 percent in January from year-ago figures, with lumber and plywood shipments mainly accounting for the gain.
The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said January receipts totaled USD17.89 million in 2018, nearly double the USD9.76 million registered in 2017.
Outbound lumber shipment receipts in January 2018 reached USD8.77 million, almost 45-percent higher than January 2017’s USD6.06 million.
The PSA said plywood receipts in January this year totaled USD8.06 million, surpassing by 190.5 percent last year’s USD2.77 million in the same month.
Receipts on other forest products for January likewise rose 13.4 percent to USD1.05 million in 2018 from USD0.92 million in 2017.
Outbound shipment of forest products helped bring the country’s total January receipts to USD5.22 billion, latest PSA report showed. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
China promises ‘corruption-free’ infrastructure aid to Philippines
MANILA – China will increase infrastructure assistance to the Philippines under “corruption-free” agreements, as ties between the two countries improved under President Rodrigo Duterte, Beijing’s … [Read More...]
Forbes: China And The Philippines Will Work Together To Tap The South China Sea’s Vast Oil Deposits
Ralph Jennings from FORBES wrote: China and the Philippines dispute parts of a sea, but both need fuel. Now both are sure they'll find some. China needs fuel to grow the world’s second-largest … [Read More...]
No insubordination in seeking guidance on frigate CMS ( Former Navy chief )
MANILA, Philippines — The former flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy on Wednesday stressed that he did not commit "insubordination" by "insisting" that a Dutch company provide the computer … [Read More...]
The Department of National Defense (DND): Frigate acquisition project ‘aboveboard’
The Department of National Defense (DND) would like to clarify several points raised by Maj. Gen. Ramon Farolan, AFP (Ret.) in his recent Reveille column (“Letter to a friend, Vice Adm. RJ Mercado,” … [Read More...]
Here are the bidders for the ongoing SOBE for the Rebidding of the Supply and Delivery of Force Protection Equipment project for the Department of National Defense
Here are the bidders for the ongoing SOBE for the Rebidding of the Supply and Delivery of Force Protection Equipment project for the Department of National Defense, involving 37,774 units of Body … [Read More...]
NPA continues to lose armed assets to government troops
DAVAO CITY – The New People’s Army (NPA) has continued to lose their assets in latest campaign of the government troops against the communist group during the first two months of the year. The … [Read More...]