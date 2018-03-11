January mineral export receipts up 236%; Gold outshines other metals

50 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — The Philippines’ January export receipts on mineral products surged almost 236 percent in 2018, on the back of higher gold shipments.

Export receipts for mineral products January this year totaled USD352.40 million, exceeding January 2017’s USD104.93 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has reported.

Gold outshone the rest with outbound shipments of USD167.87 million in last January, followed by copper metal, worth USD85.24 million; copper concentrates, USD29.41 million; and iron ore agglomerates, USD6.66 million.

The PSA said receipts for other mineral products reached USD63.22 million last January.

Mineral product exports accounted for 6.8 percent of the USD5.2 billion total receipts from all Philippine exports in January 2018, the PSA said. (PNA)