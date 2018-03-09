Japan donates 27 heavy equipment for Marawi rehab

MANILA – The Philippines is set to get another 27 sets of heavy equipment for the rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City.
This time, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said the Japanese government will turn over 27 sets of heavy equipment to Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) on March 15.
“This coming March 15, there will be another 27 sets of heavy equipment but this time it will come from the government of Japan,” Sadain said during a TFBM press briefing in Malacanang.
Sadain said the turn-over ceremonies will also include turnover of 26 vehicles from Mitsubishi and a grant from Japanese government for Habitat program.
He said the heavy equipment from Japan will “augment the heavy construction equipment of the DPWH.”
In October 2017, the Philippines received 47 pieces of equipment worth PHP155 million from China.
Sadain said DPWH is also working closely with other financing donors like Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) “to attain a more comprehensive plans of development” for Marawi.
“We saw the needs for development plans for 72 barangays outside of 24 barangays covered by the ground zero,” Sadain said.
Sadain said JICA has pledged PHP1 billion as a grant component for the construction of the Marawi City-Saguiaran-Piagao-Marantao ring and transcentral roads that have a total budget of PHP2.5 billion.
He said the task force will meet with ADB officials on March 12 to discuss funds to be used for the construction of four project components.
These include water supply system, Malabang viaduct and common facilities like school buildings, health centers, public markets and houses of worship.
Sadain said ADB has provided USD5 million grants covering some technical assistance and USD100 million soft loan package for emergency funds.
Sadain said the construction of the DPWP projects covering the 96 Marawi barangays will start in September and will be finished in two years.
“This is actually a project that we are optimistic that can take off because JICA and ADB have pledged a very strong commitment for this activity,” he said. (PNA)
