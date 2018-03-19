The Japanese government has donated 27 sets of brand new heavy equipment for Marawi rehab

5 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — The Japanese government has donated 27 sets of brand new heavy equipment for the rehabilitation program of Marawi City, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and DPWH Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Task Force Bangon Marawi Mark Villar formally received the equipment from Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda in Marawi City.

The handover ceremony of seven hydraulic excavators, three bulldozers, three wheel loaders, two motor graders, and 12 dump trucks was held on Thursday.

The donated equipment is Japan’s strong commitment for the rebuilding of the greater Marawi area and demonstrate the robust bond between the two nations.

The turnover ceremony was also attended by Department of Budegt and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, Embassy of Japan Economic Affairs Ministers Makoto Iyori, DPWH Undersecretry Emil K. Sadain, Department of National Defense (DND) Undersecretary Cesar Yano, Lanao del Sur Vice Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., Marawi City Mayor Majul U. Gandamra, DPWH Region 10 Director Virgilio Eduarte, DPWH Project Director Madsmo Hasim and DPWH Bureau of Equipment Director Noel Ilao.

At the same time, a total of 26 Mitsubishi utility vehicles were also handed over by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines thru its President and CEO Mitsuhiro Oshikiri to the Task Force Bangon Marawi thru Executive Secretary Medialdea and Assistant Sectetary Felix Castro of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Aside from the construction machineries, the Japanese government provided grant for the United Nations Habitat Program.

Earlier, Japan had extended financial assistance to the country through the DPWH for the widening of 24.61 kilometers Plaridel By-Pass Road in Bulacan.

The loan amounting 9.399 billion Japanese yen (around PHP4.6 billion) for the Arterial Road ByPass Project, Phase III was signed last Feb. 28 by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Japan International Cooperation Agency chief representative Susumu Ito.

The signing was witnessed by Villar, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Senior Representative Tetsuya Yamada.

Japan continuously supports through funding and technology assistance the implementation of the President Rodrigo Duterte administration’s big ticket projects under the ‘Build Build Build’ program. (PNA)