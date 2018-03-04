Naval station to rise in Sulu

6 SHARES 61 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Philippine Navy is constructing a naval station to boost the security in the province of Sulu.

The naval station will soon rise in Barangay Bual, Luuk, a third class town of Sulu province.

The municipal government of Luuk headed by Mayor Allayon Arbison Jr. donated three-hectare property to the Philippine Navy, which will be used as the site for the naval station in the area.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Deed of Donation was signed by Rear Adm. Rene Medina, Naval Forces Western Mindanao (Navforwem) commander, Mayor Arbison, and Sulu second district Rep. Munir Arbison, to formally turn over the property.

The Navforwem said in a statement that a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the naval station was held on Friday, February 23.

The signing of the MOA and Deed of Donation as well as the groundbreaking ceremony was held together with the “All-In-One Medical and Dental Mission” organized by Marine Battalion Landing Team 1 (MBLT-1) in partnership with Joint Task Force Sulu and other concerned stakeholders.

The medical and dental mission was held at Camp Andres Central Elementary School in Barnagay Tubig Puti, Luuk.

Medina said the all-in-one mission aims to send out a message that every Filipino needs to unite for peace.

“Through these selfless acts, we will endeavor to continue the advocacy of implementing the true goal of a soldier; that we are for peace and not for war,” Medina said.

The all-in-one mission was composed of different activities and included the following: medical consultation; minor surgery; circumcision; and, tooth extraction. Various recreational workshops like Photo Booth and Storytelling were also conducted.

The organizers also spearheaded a Football Festival entitled “Football for Peace,” which is an advocacy of MBLT-1 to instill in the hearts and minds of the residents specially the youth the values of confidence, discipline and teamwork. (PNA)