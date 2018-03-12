PAF to get US ScanEagle UAVs Tuesday

With the first batch of intended crew already completing their training in Boing Insitu’s facility in Bingen, Washington, and arriving in the Philippines, the Philippine Air Force will now formally receive the first batch of ScanEagle unammed aerial systems from the US government.
This despite the initial batch of ScanEagles delivered several months ago for preparatory and training purposes with PAF flight and maintenance crew.
So far the AFP has ordered 12 systems divided into 2 separate orders with each system having at least 3 unmanned aerial vehicles and supporting systems. The Philippine Air Force and Philippine Navy would receive these systems, as the Philippine Army is alrrady in process of acquiring their own UAS from Israel.
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) will formally accept ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) acquired from the US through foreign military financing on Tuesday.
Major Aristides M. Galang, PAF spokesperson, said the UAVs will be formally accepted, blessed, and turned over to the PAF in simple ceremonies at the 250th Presidential Airlight Wing Hangar in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City as the primary venue and the 505th Search-and-Rescue Group Hangar as alternate venue.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana will be the guest of honor at the event.
Other US government officials who will attend the turnover include Sung Y. Kim, US Ambassador to the Philippines, and US Army Col. Ernest C. Lee, Chief of JUSMAG-Philippines.
The Boeing Insitu ScanEagle is a small, long-endurance, low-altitude unmanned UAV built by Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing, and is used for reconnaissance. (PNA)
