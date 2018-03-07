PAF shopping for FA-50PH jet tires

MANILA — To ensure that all its aircraft are flyable and serviceable at all times, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) is looking for suppliers of tires for the main landing gear of its brand-new FA-50PH “Fighting Eagle” jets.
According to a bid bulletin posted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System, the budget for this project is PHP8.87 million.
The submission and opening of bids are slated to be held at the PAF Procurement Center Conference Room, Villamor Air Base, Pasay City at 9 a.m. on March 13.
“All particulars relative to Eligibility Statement and Screening, Bid Security, Performance Security, Pre-Bidding Conference/s, Evaluation of Bids, Post-Qualification and Award of Contract shall be governed by the pertinent provisions of Republic Act No. 9184 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations,” PAF Bids and Awards Committee chair Brig. Gen. Erickson R. Gloria said.
Air Force earmarks P15-M fund for FA-50PH jet spare parts
The Mach 1.5-capable FA-50PHs were used in combat during the five-month battle to retake Marawi City from the clutches of the Maute Group terrorists.
The PAF has about 12 units of these jet aircraft, which were acquired for about PHP18.9 billion from Korea Aerospace Industries.
Deliveries commenced in December 2015 and were completed in May 2017. (PNA)
