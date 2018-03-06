PCG conducts maritime patrols in Philippine Rise

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is conducting patrols around the Philippine Rise located in the eastern part of Luzon.
The operations, which aim to monitor maritime activities in the area, are being conducted by multi-role response vessel BRP Suluan and PCG’s Islander aircraft since Friday.
“Patrol is still ongoing. So far no reports of any untoward incident,” Coast Guard spokesperson Armand Balilo said in a text message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) Monday.
First mission over the South China Sea of the Philippine Navy’s C-90 aircraft ( PHOTO GALLERY )
The deployment came following instructions from President Rodrigo R. Duterte for the PCG to activate patrols in Philippine Rise which contains natural gas, oil and other marine resources.
The President has recently said that any country who wants to engage in exploration and fishing in the area should have the permission of the government.
The government is also eyeing to contest China’s naming of five undersea features in the Philippine Rise. (PNA)
