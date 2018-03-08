Zambo to buy patrol vehicles, drones to boost security

7 SHARES 38 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The local government is utilizing its 2017 Seal of Good Local Governance prize of PHP2.4 million to buy patrol vehicles and drones to boost security of this city.

Councilor Josephine Pareja, chair of the City Council’s Committee on Peace and Order, on Thursday told the Philippine News Agency the decision to purchase two patrol vehicles and two drones was based on the recommendation of the City Administrator’s Office.

Pareja said each of the patrol vehicles costs PHP900,000 while the drone is PHP300,000 each.

She said the vehicles would be used in the enforcement of city ordinances while the drones for security, monitoring and during big events of this city.

She said the city government at present just borrows drones from private individuals when the need arises.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has awarded this city PHP2.4 million when it won the 2017 Seal of Good Local Governance. (PNA)

