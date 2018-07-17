AFP joins nation in celebrating Pacman’s victory

13 SHARES 44 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) joins the rest of the nation in celebrating the victory of Filipino boxing icon and Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao over Argentinian boxer Lucas Matthysse at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Sunday.

“We, at the Armed Forces of the Philippines joins the whole nation in celebrating another victory by our Pambansang Kamao, Senator and Reserve Army Colonel Manny Pacquiao against Lucas Matthysse,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Noel Detoyato said in a message to reporters.

He added that Pacquiao’s latest victory, the 60th of the boxing champion’s long and illustrious career, demonstrated the Filipino’s natural trait of strength and courage.

“He also showed the world, how determined, disciplined and hardworking the Filipinos are; just like his comrades in the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Detoyato said.

The AFP official added that all Filipino soldiers are not only proud and inspired by the Pacman’s latest win but as well as the humility he manifested despite his triumphant win.

“The whole Armed Forces is all out in its support to our boxing champion. His discipline, dedication, and hard-work continue to inspire our soldiers to do the same in the exercise of their duties and the fulfillment of their mandates to our country,” Detoyato added.

Pacquiao won against Matthysse via technical knockout during the bout’s seventh round. (PNA)