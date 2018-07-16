MILF fighters need to undergo process to join PNP

34 SHARES 68 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said an automatic integration of fighters of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and its splinter cells to the police ranks is unlikely even if the Bangsamoro transition pushes through.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde explained that while there is no immediate integration, interested parties may go through regular channels in joining the PNP.

“They can apply and undergo the recruitment process,” Albayalde told reporters in Camp Crame.

Albayalde said under the proposed transition legislation, a new police regional office will be established, which shall remain under the PNP.

Albayalde said he welcomes any courtesy call by leaders of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC), led by MILF vice chairman Ghazali Jaafar and Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) chief of staff Sammy Al Mansour, similar to the visit made by the latter to the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo last week.

As part of the deal being forged with the government, the MILF committed to decommissioning the weapons of its combatants once the Bangsamoro Basic Law is passed. (PNA)