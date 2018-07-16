Pacman win highlights grit, determination of Pinoys: AFP spox

MANILA — The latest victory of Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao against Argentine boxer Lucas Matthysse highlights the grit and determination of a Filipino, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Edgard Arevalo said late Sunday.
The military spokesperson added that Pacquiao’s win is very convincing as the former dominated his opponent all throughout the match.
“I saw kung paano nya talaga tinalo yung kalaban (how he defeated the opponent), and this is very convincing, technical knockout on the seventh and then twice in the previous rounds, una na-knockdown, pangalawa napaluhod, itong pangatlo talagang kitang-kita very convincing ang kanyang panalo. Pinakita ni Manny yung (First, it was a knockdown. Second, the enemy went down on his knees. Third, we saw that his victory was convincing. Manny showed the) grit and determination ng isang (of a) Filipino, yung kanyang tapang at ang kanyang matapang na pagtayo (his bravery and firm resolve to rise) from his previous fall, against the doubt of people of his capability to win,” Arevalo said.
Pacquiao’s resilience and determination are the reasons why the Filipino soldiers truly idolized the Senator-pugilist, he added.
“That’s why the Filipino soldiers, especially kung saan reservist natin si Senator Manny (where Senator is a reservist) is very proud of his accomplishment, sapagkat pinakita nya yung kasabihan ng sundalo, habang nasusugatan lalong tumatapang (because he manifested the motto of the soldier: a soldier when wounded gets braver )” the AFP official stressed.
Pacquiao, now an eight-division world champion, dethroned Matthysse in a seventh-round knockout during their bout at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday.
This is the boxer-turned-senator’s first win via technical knockout for years since November 2009, when he defeated Puerto Rican boxer Miguel Cotto. (PNA)
