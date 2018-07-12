PH Navy delegation head visits RIMPAC contingent

36 SHARES 93 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — Commodore Toribio Adaci, head of the Philippine Navy (PN) delegation to the ongoing “Rim of the Pacific” (RIMPAC) exercise, visited the PN contingent last July 8.

This took place at Bravo Pier, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Navy spokesperson Cmdr. Jonathan Zata said in a statement Tuesday.

Loading...

Adaci was welcomed by Naval Task Force 86 personnel headed by Capt. Ernesto Baldovino aboard strategic sealift vessel BRP Davao Del Sur (LD602) and frigate BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF-17) respectively.

Also, the former joined the contingent in the Sunday mass aboard BRP Davao Del Sur which was followed by his talk to the officers and enlisted personnel aboard the ships.

Adaci lauded the PN RIMPAC contingent for successful and safe voyage from the Philippines to Hawaii and their good performance shown during the harbor phase activities conducted together with the other Navies.

He added that the leadership of Armed Forces of the Philippines, especially the PN, is satisfied with the dedication and service of every sailor and marine that make the country proud. RIMPAC 2018 started June 27 and will end on Aug. 2.

Aside from the two ships, the Navy has deployed an AgustaWestland AW-109 naval helicopter and 700 sailors and marines. (PNA)