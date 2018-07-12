PNP willing to beef up security in churches

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy more police personnel and intensify patrols in areas near churches if warranted by the situation.
PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde made the remark following the incident, where an armed man tried to enter the Archbishop’s Palace in Cebu Tuesday, noting that church officials have yet to request additional security from them.
“(U)na wala naman silang request sa atin. (First, they do not have any request for that.) But then again, kung kinakailangan bigyan (if it is needed) and if we see na merong threat doon sa mga kaparian doon sa loob (that there is threat on the members of the clergy there), then we will provide additional security or intensify patrols (in the) vicinity ng mga (of the) churches or kung saan sila nakatira (or their places of residence),” Albayalde told newsmen in a chance interview.
The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Cañedo, 41, was reportedly looking for Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, who was at the 117th Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) in Manila.
Church security personnel called police to apprehend the man who had run away as they tried to stop him from entering the gate.
PNP gets 45 bomb sniffing dogs
Responding policemen shot to death the man, who opened fire on them when asked to raise his hands.
“Wala pang (known motive). Seemingly, parang medyo may problema sa pag-iisip yung tao (it appears that he is suffering from a mental disorder),” Albayalde said. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
AFP joins nation in celebrating Pacman’s victory
MANILA -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) joins the rest of the nation in celebrating the victory of Filipino boxing icon and Senator Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao over Argentinian boxer Lucas … [Read More...]
Navy to test Spike-ER missiles off Corregidor
MANILA -- The Philippine Navy (PN) is set to test its newly-acquired Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd Spike-ER surface-to-surface missile systems on July 17 to 18 and July 24 to 26 off Corregidor … [Read More...]
Pacman win highlights grit, determination of Pinoys: AFP spox
MANILA -- The latest victory of Senator Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao against Argentine boxer Lucas Matthysse highlights the grit and determination of a Filipino, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) … [Read More...]
MILF fighters need to undergo process to join PNP
MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said an automatic integration of fighters of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and its splinter cells to the police ranks is unlikely … [Read More...]
North Cotabato village chair survives ambush
COTABATO CITY -- Police have launched manhunt against two men who tried to kill a village chairperson of a communist rebel-infested town of Magpet in North Cotabato on Tuesday morning, a provincial … [Read More...]
Army: 12 BIFF killed in 2-day offensives in Maguindanao
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao -- The military here claimed that 12 Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed in military offensives on Sunday and Monday. Capt. Arvin … [Read More...]