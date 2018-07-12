RIMPAC sea phase starts Wednesday

MANILA — The two Philippine Navy (PN) ships deployed for this year’s “Rim of the Pacific” (RIMPAC) exercise in Hawaii are scheduled to sail out anytime Wednesday (Manila time) to participate in the so-called “Force Integration Phase” (FIP) of the naval maneuvers.
“(The two ships will be sailing) at sea or the FIP of the exercise where various naval maneuvers and free-play exercises will be conducted.
This is also the phase where live-fire will be done,” Navy spokesperson, Commander Jonathan Zata, said in a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).
The PN contingent to RIMPAC 2018 consists of the strategic sealift vessel BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), the frigate BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF-17), an AgustaWestland naval helicopter, and 700 sailors and marines.
The FIP will last until July 19, Zata said, adding that BRP Andres Bonifacio will participate in the live-fire phase with its 76-mm Oto Melara main gun and 25-mm secondary cannons.
RIMPAC is the world’s largest joint and combined naval exercise. This year’s exercises began June 27 and will last until August 2.
“Participating nations will demonstrate the inherent capabilities of their respective naval forces through a wide range of realistic exercises that include human assistance and disaster response, maritime security operations, sea maneuvers, and complex war fighting.
The exercise not only aims to harness each nation’s naval capabilities but also to bolster cooperation among participating nations to secure the maritime commons against threats,” the PN spokesperson earlier said. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
AFP joins nation in celebrating Pacman’s victory
MANILA -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) joins the rest of the nation in celebrating the victory of Filipino boxing icon and Senator Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao over Argentinian boxer Lucas … [Read More...]
Navy to test Spike-ER missiles off Corregidor
MANILA -- The Philippine Navy (PN) is set to test its newly-acquired Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd Spike-ER surface-to-surface missile systems on July 17 to 18 and July 24 to 26 off Corregidor … [Read More...]
Pacman win highlights grit, determination of Pinoys: AFP spox
MANILA -- The latest victory of Senator Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao against Argentine boxer Lucas Matthysse highlights the grit and determination of a Filipino, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) … [Read More...]
MILF fighters need to undergo process to join PNP
MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said an automatic integration of fighters of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and its splinter cells to the police ranks is unlikely … [Read More...]
North Cotabato village chair survives ambush
COTABATO CITY -- Police have launched manhunt against two men who tried to kill a village chairperson of a communist rebel-infested town of Magpet in North Cotabato on Tuesday morning, a provincial … [Read More...]
Army: 12 BIFF killed in 2-day offensives in Maguindanao
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao -- The military here claimed that 12 Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed in military offensives on Sunday and Monday. Capt. Arvin … [Read More...]