The 220th Airlift Wing conducted a blessing ceremony of the Nomad N-22C aircraft with tail number 87 last August 03, 2018 at the 220th AW Hangar with the Wing Commander BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN P PARREÑO AFP as host.
The Nomad aircraft play a major role in the conduct of light lift operations for years now such as maritime patrol, relief operations, medical evacuation specifically on remote areas, immediate search and reconnaissance, aerial survey mapping, troops relieving, tactical support, maintenance, training and VIP flights.
The said aircraft underwent a Check “D” Inspection which is a thorough and systematic maintenance inspection after 1,800 aircraft time in accordance with the AeroSpace Technologies of Australia (ASTA) published inspection requirements manual (IRM) Nomad series N22 & N24 Pub # 12.39-1.
The 223rd Airlift Squadron spearheaded the conduct of the inspection. Modifications and alterations were made to improve the appearance, services, and performance of the aging aircraft, like painting the aircraft using an AKZO NOBEL paint (the same paint used in the 212i aircraft), enhancing the VIP aircraft configurations such as the installation of VIP table, installation of galley for hot and cold beverages, installation of additional receptacle in the cabin compartment for external power, and the reactivation of fan motors which were not functional for more than 20 years.
The ceremony was conducted to celebrate another milestone achievement of the Airlifters who selflessly devoted their time, effort and skill to successfully complete the said inspection. The aircraft was declared Full Mission Capable (FMC) last July 30, 2018, after completing 50 hours of endurance flight.
In his remarks, Wing Commander, 220th AW commended and congratulated the men and women of 220th Airlift wing who were involved in the said accomplishments to continue the good work and carry on in accomplishing our mission successfully and safely.
