“BORACAY” arrived in Manila

The “BORACAY” travel is over!
We are glad to announce that the First Fast Patrol Boat type OCEA FPB 72 MKII “BORACAY”, arrived on August 6th 2018 at Subic. She has been transferred to Philippines Coast Guard in Manila on the August 17th 2018.
It was a great pleasure after two months on the cargo to see the first ship over the fourth arrived in her country.
The training of the Philippines Coast Guards crews and maintenance team will begin next week for “BORACAY” in Manila. The training of the crew of the three last boats will start after their arrival in Manila.
The second OCEA FPB 72 MKII “PANGLAO” is still travelling on the cargo and she will arrive in Subic first days of September.
Philippine Navy nears milestone at world’s biggest naval drill
In the meantime, the delivery of the “MALAMAWI” and the “KALANGGAMAN” in France are scheduled at the beginning of October.
