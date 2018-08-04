Duterte threatens to send frigate to Libya if Pinoy hostages harmed

114 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he would send a frigate to Libya if the three Pinoys who were abducted in the South African country were harmed.

The Filipinos working as technicians on a water project site in western Libya were kidnapped on July 6 along with a Korean national by an unidentified armed group.

Seoul sent a warship to Libya on Thursday.

“You know, I am not joking. Magpadala rin ako if they begin to hurt the Filipinos there, ‘yung tatlo, magpapadala ako ng frigate,” Duterte said in a speech in Malaybalay City.

The Philippine Navy has three frigates, all former US Coast Guard vessels.

They are BRP Gregorio Del Pilar, BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Andres Bonifacio.

However, Duterte said he had yet to go over the plan to secure the release of the hostages.

He plans to tackle the matter during a Cabinet meeting in the coming week.

“I’d like to make the announcement in this Cabinet meeting, tapos dito sa command conference of police and military. I want you to come up with a modality, raise the bar higher,” Duterte said.