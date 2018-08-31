Gov’t-to-gov’t procurement eyed for Navy submarine program

7 SHARES 341 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — Should the Philippine Navy (PN) submarine program pushes through, it will be acquired via government-to-government procurement, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Thursday.

“Thesubmarine program, if we finally decide to buy them, will be on a government-to-government procurement and under a loan so that we do not need a large upfront capital outlay,” he said in a message to the Philippine News Agency when asked for updates on the project.

The defense chief earlier said the DND is looking at proposals made by Russia, South Korea, Germany and France for the PN submarine acquisition program.

Of the said countries, only Russia has expressed willingness to offer its Kilo-class diesel-electric submarines to the Philippines via “soft loan”.

Lorenzana said the multi-role fighter (MRF) project, which is scheduled in the latter part of Horizon Two of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program, is not being moved to the Horizon Three.

“No it is not being moved to the 3rd Horizon (Horizon) The senior leaders (military) will soon table for decision the planned MRF acquisition,” he added.

The MRFs are fighter aircraft capable of performing air-superiority, ground-attack, recon and other missions – aside from being agile and capable of attaining supersonic speeds. Among examples of the aircraft include the American-made F-16 and F-18 jets.

Horizon Two is scheduled for 2018 to 2022 while Horizon Three is slated for 2023 to 2028.

Horizon One lasted from 2013 to 2017 and resulted in the acquisition of the three Del Pilar-class frigates, 12 FA-50PH light-lift interim fighters, two strategic sealift vessels, to name a few. (PNA)